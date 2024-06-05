Blach (2-3) allowed four runs on 10 hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Reds.

The Rockies had just six baserunners in the contest, giving Blach virtually no support. This was a bit of a step back for the southpaw, who had posted quality starts in each of his previous two outings. Blach is now at a 4.54 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 39.2 innings over nine appearances (six starts) this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road at St. Louis.