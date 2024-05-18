Blach (1-2) took the loss Saturday in San Francisco, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out three.

The Giants tallied 18 hits and 14 runs in this one, with Blach and reliever Nick Mears (six runs in two-thirds of an inning) absorbing the big blows. Blach was given another start after holding the Rangers to one run over five innings his last time out, but he might be headed back to long relief after this effort. If he does get another turn, it would likely come next week at home versus the Phillies.