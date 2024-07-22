Blach is expected to start Tuesday against the Red Sox in place of the injured German Marquez (elbow), Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Blach will be available in relief Monday, if needed, but the Rockies hope to be able to hold him back for Tuesday's start. The left-hander has split his time between the rotation and bullpen this season, collecting a 5.46 ERA and 32:13 K:BB over 59.1 innings covering 16 appearances (nine starts). Blach hasn't thrown more than 39 pitches in an outing in more than a month, so he won't be fully stretched out Tuesday.