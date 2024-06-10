Blach (2-4) yielded four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Blach never quite found a groove Sunday, allowing at least one run in the second, third and fourth frames. He's given up eight runs in 10 innings so far this month after ending May with two straight quality starts. The 33-year-old southpaw's ERA has climbed to 4.84 with a 22:8 K:BB through 44.2 innings this season. Blach's next start is projected to be at home against the PIrates.