Blach (3-4) picked up the win over the Pirates on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Blach was effective early, striking out the first two batters he faced in the contest and going 1-2-3 through the first two frames. He would go on to surrender a solo homer to Nick Gonzales in the fourth and a second run in the sixth, but the lefty was able to hang out to earn his fourth win of the season and his first in the month of June. Blach has gone at least five innings in five straight outings, issuing multiple walks only one time over that stretch. However, he's also given up at least seven hits in three consecutive starts.