Blach (3-6) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

Blach actually ended up pitching the least of the three Rockies who took the hill Tuesday, as his return to the rotation was greeted by Boston's bats. Tyler O'Neill did most of the damage with two home runs. Blach threw 59 pitches (38 strikes) in this outing and may continue to stretch out if he remains in the rotation going forward. He has a 6.13 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 61.2 innings over 17 appearances (10 starts) this year, finding minimal success regardless of if he's starting or working out of the bullpen.