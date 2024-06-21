Blach (3-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Blach was hit hard in the start -- five of the 10 hits he allowed, including three homers, went for extra bases. It was the first time this season he's served up three homers in an outing, and the five runs he allowed were the second-most he's surrendered in a start this season. Blach is off the fantasy radar given his home park and the fact that he's compiled a 5.13 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 54.1 innings this season.