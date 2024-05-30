Blach (2-2) earned the win over the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five.

Blach got touched for two runs in the first inning, but was fortunate to receive plenty of run support early after the Rockies got to Logan Allen for seven runs over the first two frames. The lefty would not allow another run after the first and produced three 1-2-3 innings en route to posting his second win of the season. Blach struck out a season-high five batters in the contest while going seven innings for the first time in the campaign. He's now logged back-to-back quality starts and has won two of his last three decisions (spanning four outings).