Blach did not factor into the decision Friday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out two.

Blach survived a difficult test as the Phillies entered Friday donning the fourth-best offense ranked by wRC+ (116). Outside of solo homers allowed to Nick Castellanos and Edmundo Sosa, Blach faired well enough to gather his first quality start of the season. Over 27.2 innings this season, the Rockies lefty has tossed a 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB. Blach is tentatively slated to face the Guardians at home in his next outing.