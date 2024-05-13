Blach (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits and struck out two without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rangers.

Blach limited the damage to a run-scoring single by Adolis Garcia in the first inning. This was Blach's second start of the campaign, and he was able to throw 70 pitches (46 strikes) in a fairly efficient performance. The 33-year-old is at a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over 18 innings across five appearances in 2024. Blach has never been a pitcher known for racking up strikeouts, and his tenuous grip on a spot in the rotation, coupled with a challenging home park, will make him a risky fantasy option. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at San Francisco.