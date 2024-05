Blach is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rangers at Coors Field.

Blach will pick up his second start of the season as he joins the rotation as a replacement for Peter Lambert, who was recently moved to the bullpen. The veteran southpaw had worked in relief in both of his past two appearances for Colorado, but because he handled four- and three-inning workloads in those outings, he should be reasonably stretched out as he re-enters the rotation.