Nevin was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies have mentioned Nevin and Colton Welker as potential options at first base, given that they are both close to the majors and Colorado seems likely to decline Daniel Murphy's mutual option for 2021. Nevin took advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions at Asheville and Lancaster in 2017 and 2018, but his slash line dipped to .251/.345/.399 in the more neutral conditions at Double-A Hartford.

