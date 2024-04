Nevin entered Sunday's win over the Nationals in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement for J.D. Davis (groin) and went 2-for-2 with an RBI single.

Nevin made good use of his pair of plate appearances and ignited the Athletics' six-run sixth-inning rally with a single that plated Abraham Toro. Nevin has now reached safely in four of his last five games and could be set for some starts at third base in coming days if Davis' injury lingers.