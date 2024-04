Nevin went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Nevin drew the start in left field before eventually seeing time at first base, and he opened the scoring with a first-inning knock that plated Abraham Toro. The 26-year-old Nevin had come into Wednesday in a brief 1-for-9 season-opening funk, but he's seen semi-regular playing time of late with four starts in the Athletics' last six games.