Nevin will start in right field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Nevin will open a game in right field for the first time all season while the lefty-hitting Lawrence Butler rests with southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis. Though Nevin's playing time in the outfield will likely be limited to when the Athletics face lefties, he should be in store for at least a semi-regular spot in the starting nine versus right-handers after Oakland recently placed third baseman/designated hitter J.D. Davis (adductor) and outfielder/designated hitter Brent Rooker (ribs) on the injured list.