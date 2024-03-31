The Rockies outrighted Bernable to Double-A Hartford on Saturday after he cleared waivers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bernabel had a dreadful 2023 season while missing time with back issues, which might have scared other teams off. He's just 21 and has shown some ability before, though, so the Rockies will gladly keep him around in the organization.
