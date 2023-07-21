Bernabel (back) was activated from the injured list July 14 and returned to the active roster for Double-A Hartford.

Bernabel had been sidelined for nearly two months with the issue. He's struggled across his first 141 plate appearances with Hartford, managing just a .635 OPS. However, he's shown decent plate discipline with a 17.7 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate, so it's possible he sees better results moving forward.