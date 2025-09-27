Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Sitting again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel isn't in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Giants.
Bernabel started Wednesday during his first game back from the injured list, but he'll now head to the bench for a second consecutive day while Blaine Crim starts at first base.
More News
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Idle Thursday•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Reinstated, starting Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Makes early departure•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Supplies three hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Notches first career steal•