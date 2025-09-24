The Rockies reinstated Bernabel (concussion) from the 7-day injured list, and he will start at first base and bat eighth against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Bernabel suffered a head injury against the Dodgers on Sept. 8 and was diagnosed with a concussion following the game, but he has cleared the league's protocol and will play Wednesday. Bernabel has slashed .264/.301/.434 with one steal, 15 runs, four home runs and 14 RBI in 136 plate appearances since making his major-league debut July 26.