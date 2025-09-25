Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Idle Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle.
Bernabel will receive a day off after going 0-for-3 during his return from the injured list Wednesday. Blaine Crim will get the nod at first base instead and bat third.
