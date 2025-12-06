Warming Bernabel: Enters open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel cleared waivers Saturday and elected free agency.
Bernabel debuted in the majors in 2025 and slashed .252/.288/.410 with four homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored over 40 games with the Rockies. After being removed from the 40-man roster, the 23-year-old infielder will now look to free agency for his next opportunity, though he may have to settle for a minor-league deal.
