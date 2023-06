Bernabel has been on the 7-day injured list since May 26.

Bernabel was one of the bigger risers in the Rockies' organization in 2022 and reached High-A Spokane during his age-20 season. He began 2023 with Double-A Hartford and hasn't experienced the same success, maintaining just a .630 OPS across 126 plate appearances. It's unclear how long the injury had affected him prior to landing on the injured list, so he could be in for an improved second half of the season.