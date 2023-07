Bernabel (back) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 28 and has gone 11-for-33 with two home runs and four doubles over eight games.

Bernabel has resided on Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list since May 26 with a back injury, but he looks like he could be activated shortly after the minor-league All-Star break. Prior to being shut down in late May, Bernabel had posted a .630 OPS over 126 plate appearances with Hartford.