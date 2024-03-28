The Rockies designated Bernabel for assignment Thursday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alan Trejo. Bernabel is coming off a .225/.270/.338 slash line over 322 plate appearances with Double-A Hartford in 2023.
