Watch Now:

The Rockies optioned Bernabel to Double-A Hartford on Sunday.

Though Bernabel is on the Rockies' 40-man roster and was attending big-league spring training, he wasn't a serious threat to win an Opening Day spot for the big club. He'll instead return to Hartford for a repeat season after he slashed .225/.270/.338 over 322 plate appearances with the affiliate in 2023.

More News