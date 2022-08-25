Bernard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Bernard will head to the bench after going 7-for-21 with a double, a stolen base, five runs and two RBI while starting each of the past five games in center field. Garrett Hampson will get a look in center Thursday, but Bernard may keep seeing most of the opportunities at the position if he continues to fare well at the plate.
