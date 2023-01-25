Bernard agreed Tuesday to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bernard spent 10 seasons in the minors before finally getting a chance to make his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2022. The 32-year-old will likely be nothing more than organizational depth for the Blue Jays, but could make the Opening Day roster with a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.