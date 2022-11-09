Bernard was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Bernard was sent to the minors in late August and will now be cast off the team's 40-man roster. It wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
More News
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Heads to bench•
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Garners fourth straight start•
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Swipes bag, scores twice in loss•
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Nabs steal in big-league debut•
-
Rockies' Wynton Bernard: Contract selected by Rockies•