Bernard was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Bernard received 31 plate appearances in spring camp before the demotion, and posted just a .558 OPS with no homers and two stolen bases in that timeframe. He'll likely see plenty of playing time to open the season, but with Triple-A Buffalo instead of Toronto.
