The Rockies optioned Bernard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Bernard had started in eight of the Rockies' last 10 games and batted .286 while adding three stolen bases following his Aug. 12 call-up. However, he failed to draw a walk in 42 plate appearances, and only one of his 12 hits went for extra bases, so the Rockies opted to send the 31-year-old rookie back to the minors. Michael Toglia received a promotion from Albuquerque in a corresponding move.
