Bernard signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on June 30.
Syndergaard spent the first half of the Triple-A season in the Blue Jays' system, but he's back with the Rockies and has already played in six games at Triple-A Albuquerque. The outfielder made his MLB debut in Colorado last year at age 31.
