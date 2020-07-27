Almonte fired two scoreless innings in relief as he picked up a hold during Sunday's win against the Rangers. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Almonte had a subpar season in 2019 in which he posted a 5.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 34 innings in the majors as he was shuffled between the big leagues and Triple-A Albuquerque. However, he got off to a strong start in his 2020 season debut as he allowed just one baserunner after relieving Kyle Freeland in the seventh inning. Despite his effective outing Sunday, the right-hander's fantasy value is limited as a middle reliever with inconsistent results in the big leagues.