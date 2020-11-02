Rodriguez elected free agency Monday.
Rodriguez failed to see any game action with the Brewers in 2020 before he was cast off the 40-man roster in mid-September. He'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal as he heads to the open market this winter.
