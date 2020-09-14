The Brewers designated Rodriguez for assignment Monday.
Rodriguez's removal from the 40-man roster clears room for reliever Ray Black (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 45-day injured list ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. The 28-year-old infielder competed for a reserve role with the big club in summer camp, but he failed to crack the Brewers' Opening Day roster and has spent the entire 2020 season at the team's alternate training site.
More News
-
Brewers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sent to San Antonio•
-
Brewers' Ronny Rodriguez: Still in mix for utility spot•
-
Brewers' Ronny Rodriguez: Claimed by Brewers•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Pops 14th home run•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Starting in season finale•
-
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: On bench for third straight•