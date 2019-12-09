Play

Rodriguez was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Monday.

Rodriguez's primary value in 84 games for the Tigers last season came through playing five different positions, as he offered very little at the plate, hitting just .221/.252/.438. He does have enough power to potentially be useful if he wins a bench role, though he may not get on base often enough to win a roster spot, depending on what other moves the Brewers make this winter.

More News
Our Latest Stories