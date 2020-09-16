The Brewers outrighted Rodriguez to their alternate training site Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodriguez went unclaimed off waivers after being designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier this week. He'll report to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton and remain on hand as organizational infield depth.
