Mondesi went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Mondesi reached base four times and swatted a solo home run off reliever Jeffrey Springs in the seventh inning in yet another successful night at the plate. The 23-year-old has been a fantasy dream so far this season, accumulating six home runs, 42 RBI and 34 runs scored with a .287/.322/.489 line. Of course, those league-leading 18 stolen bases come in handy, too.