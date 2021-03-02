Royals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Mondesi has yet to make his Cactus League debut due to a sore foot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot prior to reporting to camp. Matheny noted that the Royals are merely taking a cautious approach with Mondesi, who is feeling fine aside from the soreness. Mondesi will likely continue to take part in live batting practice and drills for the next few days before the Royals integrate him into games.