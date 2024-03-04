Frazier has gone 1-for-10 with three walks and two strikeouts over four Cactus League games.

Frazier is doing alright with plate discipline. He is competing with Michael Massey for the starting job at second base, but neither player has stood out all that much in the first week-plus of spring games. Frazier can also provide coverage in the corner outfield, so he's likely to be on the Royals' major-league roster as at least a utility option throughout 2024. If neither Frazier nor Massey claim second base for themselves, Nick Loftin and Garrett Hampson could also be in the mix for at-bats there.