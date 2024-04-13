Marsh (2-0) earned the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out two batters.

The Mets got to Marsh for four runs in the first three innings, but he ended his day with a couple scoreless frames, and the Kansas City offense provided more than enough support to power him to the win. Marsh has allowed just one home run through three starts this season -- Pete Alonso's long ball Saturday -- and the right-hander has a serviceable 4.32 ERA and 1.08 WHIP despite only 10 strikeouts through 16.2 innings. He's firmly in the streaming mix but will make for a tough call next week in a projected home start against the Orioles.