X-rays on Marsh's right forearm came back negative Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Marsh had to leave Wednesday's contest after taking a comebacker off his forearm in the fifth inning, though he was able to escape the incident with only a bruise. Manager Matt Quatraro said he expects the 25-year-old to be fine, and it seems Marsh still has a good chance to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Monday against the Blue Jays.