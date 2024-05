Marsh (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Manager Matt Quatraro hinted Friday toward sending Marsh out on a rehab assignment, and the 25-year-old righty will now officially build back up with Omaha. Starting Sunday would put Marsh in line to return to Kansas City's rotation Friday against the Angels, though it's unclear if the Royals will want to keep him in the minors for multiple starts.