Marsh (3-0) threw 5.2 scoreless innings and earned the win Friday against Baltimore, striking out six batters while giving up three hits and two walks.

Despite the Orioles boasting one of the most dynamic offenses in baseball, Marsh has silenced them twice this year by allowing just one earned run across 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters and walking three. His other two starts versus the Mets and White Sox didn't go nearly as well, but he'll look to establish some consistency during his next start against Toronto next week.