Marsh allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings Sunday against the White Sox. He was not involved in the decision.

Marsh was clean through three before the White Sox eventually broke through with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, leading to Marsh's exit from the game. The 26-year-old managed just five swings and misses on 78 pitches and will look to have a better showing his next time out, which currently lines up against the Mets on the road.