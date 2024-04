Marsh was removed from his start Wednesday versus Toronto after getting hit by a comebacker, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh took a 94-mph line drive off his right forearm during the fifth inning and looked to be in a considerable amount of pain before leaving the game with trainers. The Royals will take a closer look at him and should offer an update on his status after Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old righty pitched 4.1 innings of shutout ball before exiting.