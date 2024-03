The Royals optioned Veneziano to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Veneziano threw 2.1 scoreless frames in the majors at the very end of last season but struggled to find his footing during spring training, surrendering seven earned runs in just 6.1 innings. The 26-year-old southpaw turned in a 4.22 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 89.2 innings at Omaha last season, and he could return to the big leagues should Kansas City's pitching staff run into depth issues during the season.