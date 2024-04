The Royals recalled Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Veneziano was called up to be the Royals' 27th man during their doubleheader Wednesday, though he never appeared in a game before being returned to Omaha. He's posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 13 innings in the minors this year, and he'll presumably serve in a multi-inning relief role while in Kansas City. Jordan Lyles (personal) was placed on the inactive list in a corresponding move.