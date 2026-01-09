Anthony Veneziano: Headed overseas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers released Veneziano on Friday.
Veneziano was signed to a minor-league contract in December, but he's asked for and been granted his release in order to pursue a playing opportunity in Asia. The lefty held a 4.68 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 25 innings between the Marlins and Cardinals in 2025.
