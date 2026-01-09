default-cbs-image
The Rangers released Veneziano on Friday.

Veneziano was signed to a minor-league contract in December, but he's asked for and been granted his release in order to pursue a playing opportunity in Asia. The lefty held a 4.68 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 25 innings between the Marlins and Cardinals in 2025.

