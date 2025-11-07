Veneziano cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Veneziano appeared in 26 big-league games this season, spanning stints with Miami and St. Louis, and he logged a 4.68 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP and a 25:11 K:BB across 25 innings. The 28-year-old will hit the open market after being designated for assignment and electing free agency.