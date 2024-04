The Royals returned Veneziano to Triple-A Omaha following Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Veneziano wasn't needed out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill and is still waiting to make his 2024 MLB debut. The 26-year-old lefty has made four appearances (two starts) for Omaha this season, logging a 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in 11 innings.